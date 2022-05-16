JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery completed its April 2022 transfer of $11,713,777.98 to the state.

The net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2022 are a total of roughly $107,059,670.19. Lottery law states the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for ten years. Anything over $80,000 million goes to the Education Enhancement Fund.

The Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs. An additional $27,059,670.19 has been directed to the Education Enhancement Fund.