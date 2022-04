JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery made its March 2022 transfer of $11,543,588.24 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.

The total transfer for Fiscal Year 2022 is now at $95,345,892.21. Of those funds, $80 million has gone to the state for road and bridge needs.

The Education Enhancement Fund has received $15,345,892.21. The March transfer is the first month that all of the funds have gone toward the education fund.