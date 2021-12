In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced $9,947,672.11 was transferred to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury in November 2021.

This brings the approximated Fiscal Year 2022 net proceeds total to $54,304,909.63.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.