JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $480 million for the Friday, July 15 drawing, and the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $82 million for the Saturday, July 16 drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 has also grown to an estimated $192 million for the Thursday, July 14 drawing.

Two Mississippi Lottery players are flying high after winning $50,000 and $10,000 from recent drawings.

From the Wednesday, July 13 Powerball drawing, one player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball, winning $50,000. The winning numbers from the drawing were 22-23-36-47-63 with a Powerball of 2 and a Powerplay of 2. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Menge Mart on Menge Avenue in Pass Christian.

The Tuesday, July 12 Mega Millions drawing produced a $10,000 winner. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Megball. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 4-7-10-45-64 with a Megaball of 12 and Megaplier of 2. The ticket was purchased from Hurley Quick Stop on Highway 613 in Moss Point.

Here’s some other recent big wins:

A Water Valley man won one of the top prizes of $100,000 on a $5 $100,000 Triple Play scratch-off game purchased from Rebels Gas Mart on Highway 7 South in Oxford.

A Florence man won $20,000 on a $10 Cash Winfall scratch-off game purchased from Khalsa on US 49 South in Richland.

A Southaven man won $10,000 on a $20 Mega Money scratch-off game purchased from Bull Market 203 on Goodman Road in Southaven.

From the July 4 Powerball drawing, a Jackson player has claimed their $50,000 prize. The winning numbers drawn were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The player selected their own numbers and purchased the winning ticket from Bluesky Store #637 on I-55 North at Northside Drive in Jackson.

The next drawing for the Summer of Fun promotion is Monday, July 25. The top prize for this round is $15,000 cash. Click here to sign up.