Mississippi Lottery surpasses $1B mark in gross sales

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the corporation surpassed the $1 billion mark in gross sales last week.

They said the MLC has been able to return nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to the State of Mississippi for roads, bridges and education since November 2019.

“Reaching the $1 billion mark is an incredible accomplishment considering the challenges we all faced just three and a half months after we launched,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Our players have embraced our games, while our lottery retailers and vendors have worked hard to achieve this historic milestone for our organization and Mississippi.”