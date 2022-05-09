JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery’s Summer of Fun promotion is set to begin on Monday, May 23.

Participants can win prizes like cash, gift cards, RecTeq pellet grills, Yeti coolers and more. The grand prize is a 2022 Tracker bass boat. There will be eight drawings between mid-May and Labor Day. The top prize varies in each drawing.

There’s no purchase necessary to win. Buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. The first drawing is on May 23. Social media posts will remind Mississippi Lottery Insiders to check their email for a link to an electronic form. Each drawing will have a unique drawing entry form.

The odds of winning a prize in the Summer of Fun promotion are based on the total number of entries each week. All winners will be selected from a random drawing. Each winning Summer of Fun entrant will be notified by mail.

Click here to receive the special entry form. Click here for the rules.