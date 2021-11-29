Mississippi Lottery to introduce Cash 4 game in January 2022

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced Cash 4, a new daily draw-style game, will begin Monday, January 10, 2022. The top prize for the game will be $5,000.

“Cash 4 operates very similarly to our draw-style game Cash 3,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “If you know how to play Cash 3, you know how to play Cash 4. Our players love new games, and this is one players familiar with surrounding lotteries have been anticipating. We are happy to add it to our portfolio and hope our players enjoy it.”

According to MLC officials, players may choose a four-digit number (from 0000-9999) or choose the Quick-Pick option, with the terminal randomly selecting their numbers. Players also have the choice of 13 different play types. A step-by-step of how-to-play can be found on the MLC website.

Ticket prices are $0.50 and $1. Depending on play-type, prizes range from $100 to $5,000. The highest prize for a $1 play is $5,000.

Drawings occur daily each evening at the same time as Cash 3, with winning numbers posted at mslotteryhome.com at 10 p.m. CT. WJTV 12 News and WHLT 22 News will also post results from the drawings.

Players may redeem winning tickets up to $599 at approved retailers or the MLC headquarters; prizes of $600 or more must be claimed at the MLC headquarters or by mail. Prizes of $100,000 or more must be claimed at MLC headquarters.