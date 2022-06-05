JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, June 19. If you’re struggling to find a gift, look no further. Mississippi is filled with plenty of crafty people who sell their work. Below you will find a list of some Mississippi-made products that would make great gifts for Father’s Day. You’ll also be shopping local!

Southern Country Pecan Gourmet Coffee

This flavored coffee is sold by The Cowgirl Gourmet of Saltillo, Mississippi. The business sells other coffee flavors, including Make Mine Chocolate Gourmet Coffee. Does your dad have a sweet tooth? The business sells chocolate gravy to pour over biscuits.

Honey Habanero Mead

This alcoholic drink is made by Queens Reward in Tupelo. The business boasts the drink’s sweet taste with a habanero finish. This one is for the dads that don’t have a taste for coffee.

Hi-Tone White BBQ Sauce

Does your dad like to grill? Check out this barbeque sauce that’s white! This sauce is whipped up at Bootsie’s Delta Funk BBQ in the Mississippi Delta.

Sweet Potato Butter

This spread is made from Mississippi Vardaman sweet potatoes. Grab (or order) your dad a jar from Southern Sisters Gourmet in Coldwater.

Deluxe Best of Mississippi Basket

Does your dad like to snack? This gift basket has all the best Mississippi-made goodies. This product is sold by The Mississippi Gift Company.

Cajun Style Slow Smoked Pork Sausage

These links are made with creole spices and a hint of red pepper. Purchase them from the Cooper’s Country Meat Packers store in Florence.

Activated Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Goats Milk Soap

Pamper your dad this Father’s Day with some Mississippi-made soap. This all-natural soap bar is made by Emma Wilder Farm in Seminary.

Artifact Beard Oil

Speaking of pampering, keep things all-natural with this beard oil made by Artifact Beard Oils and Tonics in Madison.

“My Favorite Child Gave Me This Mug” Ceramic Coffee Mug

Try this funny mug to make your dad smile. This item is embellished by hand at Apple Farm Creations in D’Iberville.

Personalized Wood Stove Top Cover

This one is for the dads who like an organized kitchen. These covers come in multiple colors, can be monogramed and create more counter space. Purchase one from Mai’Rose in Raymond.

Customizable Leather Wallets

Create a customized leather wallet for your dad this Father’s Day. Rescue Leather Goods creates these wallets in Central Mississippi.

Customizable Black Iron Fire Pit

Roast some s’mores with this customizable fire pit. These sturdy fire pits are sold by Steel Outdoors in Wesson.

Make sure to leave product reviews and make shopping recommendations to your friends and family. Didn’t find something you like on the list? Shop in store at locally-owned stores and businesses to explore a wider selection of Mississippi-made products.