JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the state maintained its gains in 4th grade reading on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), while scores nationally dropped in all four NAEP subjects and grades.

According to MDE, the 2022 results show Mississippi 4th graders scored at the national average in both reading and math. Mississippi’s 4th graders achieved higher scores in reading and math than their peers nationally and in the South.

“The 2022 NAEP scores prove the resilience of Mississippi students and the ability of Mississippi educators to provide high-quality instruction despite the challenges of the pandemic,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “While our state’s scores are encouraging, they also underscore the need to press forward to ensure all students achieve proficiency. In particular, we have more work to do in 8th grade reading and math to bring student performance up to the national average and then continue to improve.”

In 8th grade, Mississippi scores dropped three points in reading and eight points in math, which matches the decline nationally in both subjects. Mississippi 4th graders dropped seven points in math, which is statistically equivalent to the five-point decline nationally.