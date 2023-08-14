JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the dog days of summer continue in Mississippi, U.S. Census data shows fewer people experiencing it in the Magnolia State and many of its major cities.

WJTV 12 News looked at census data for the state overall and the state’s five largest cities. The data notes decreases in population statewide and in most of its major cities since the 2020 Census.

Population estimates, July 1, 2022

Jackson: 145,995

Gulfport: 72,236

Southaven: 56,360

Biloxi: 49,118

Hattiesburg: 48,455

Mississippi: 2,940,057

Population, April 1, 2020, Census

Jackson: 153,701

Gulfport: 72,926

Southaven: 54,648

Biloxi: 49,449

Hattiesburg: 48,730

Mississippi: 2,961,279

Change in population since 2020

Jackson: -7,710 (-5%)

Gulfport: -687 (-1%)

Southaven: +1,713 (+3%)

Biloxi: -324 (-0.7%)

Hattiesburg: -276 (-0.6%)

Mississippi: -21,231 (-0.7%)

Population, April 1, 2010, Census

Jackson: 173,514

Gulfport: 67,793

Southaven: 48,982

Biloxi: 44,054

Hattiesburg: 45,989

Mississippi: 2,967,297

Change in population since 2010

Jackson: -27,519 (-18.9%)

Gulfport: +4,443 (+6.2%)

Southaven: +7,378 (+13.1%)

Biloxi: +5,064 (+10.3%)

Hattiesburg: +2,466 (+5.1%)

Mississippi: -27,240 (-0.9%)

The data above showcases population data in Mississippi’s most populous cities and the state overall. Since 2010, the cities have grown in population, except Jackson (18.9% decrease). Based on current population estimates, the state has lost approximately 27,240 people (0.9% decrease) since 2010.

Since 2020, only Southaven has grown in population (3% growth). Since the last census, the other four cities have decreased in size between 0.6% -Hattiesburg- to 5% -Jackson. Mississippi sees its most significant decrease in overall population -21,231 people- during this period, resulting in 0.7% fewer residents overall in the Magnolia State.