JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the dog days of summer continue in Mississippi, U.S. Census data shows fewer people experiencing it in the Magnolia State and many of its major cities.
WJTV 12 News looked at census data for the state overall and the state’s five largest cities. The data notes decreases in population statewide and in most of its major cities since the 2020 Census.
Population estimates, July 1, 2022
- Jackson: 145,995
- Gulfport: 72,236
- Southaven: 56,360
- Biloxi: 49,118
- Hattiesburg: 48,455
- Mississippi: 2,940,057
Population, April 1, 2020, Census
- Jackson: 153,701
- Gulfport: 72,926
- Southaven: 54,648
- Biloxi: 49,449
- Hattiesburg: 48,730
- Mississippi: 2,961,279
Change in population since 2020
- Jackson: -7,710 (-5%)
- Gulfport: -687 (-1%)
- Southaven: +1,713 (+3%)
- Biloxi: -324 (-0.7%)
- Hattiesburg: -276 (-0.6%)
- Mississippi: -21,231 (-0.7%)
Population, April 1, 2010, Census
- Jackson: 173,514
- Gulfport: 67,793
- Southaven: 48,982
- Biloxi: 44,054
- Hattiesburg: 45,989
- Mississippi: 2,967,297
Change in population since 2010
- Jackson: -27,519 (-18.9%)
- Gulfport: +4,443 (+6.2%)
- Southaven: +7,378 (+13.1%)
- Biloxi: +5,064 (+10.3%)
- Hattiesburg: +2,466 (+5.1%)
- Mississippi: -27,240 (-0.9%)
The data above showcases population data in Mississippi’s most populous cities and the state overall. Since 2010, the cities have grown in population, except Jackson (18.9% decrease). Based on current population estimates, the state has lost approximately 27,240 people (0.9% decrease) since 2010.
Since 2020, only Southaven has grown in population (3% growth). Since the last census, the other four cities have decreased in size between 0.6% -Hattiesburg- to 5% -Jackson. Mississippi sees its most significant decrease in overall population -21,231 people- during this period, resulting in 0.7% fewer residents overall in the Magnolia State.