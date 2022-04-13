JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The winner of the inaugural Mississippi Makers’ Challenge is the TM 1000 from Taylor Power Systems in Clinton.

The TM 1000 is a container-based portable generator that is powered by twin 500 kW tier 4 final Volvo Penta engines. The two engines are paralleled for the total 1000 kW but can be separated for redundant 500 kW use.

The generator is utilized by equipment rental companies, first responders, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and any other business that needs a considerable volume of immediate power.

TM 1000 received 25,524 of the 121,469 votes. The other finalists are listed below:

Cacklebee Farms (Forkville) – TWISTER and BANTAM Fence Tool

(Forkville) – TWISTER and BANTAM Fence Tool Legendary Lighting (Flowood) – Atlas Gas Lantern

(Flowood) – Atlas Gas Lantern McNeely Plastics (Clinton) – Naked Truth Bag

The Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA) presented the award to TM 1000 during a luncheon at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson, Wednesday, April 13.