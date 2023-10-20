NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi man was arrested on Thursday, October 19 and charged with murder in the second degree.

According to court documents, Montero Ray Willis, 21, was charged in the criminal complaint which alleged he shot to death another person in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Prosecutors said a criminal complaint is an allegation and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Trails Task Force which is comprised of officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Choctaw Police Department, and various state and local law enforcement agencies.