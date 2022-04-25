MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Monroe County man won the first of the 10 top prizes of $100,000 from the $20 Mega Money scratch-off game, which launched April 5.

After Monday’s claim, nine prizes of $100,000 remain, along with prizes at different levels.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning scratch-off game from Fulton Tobacco Mart on S. Adams in Fulton.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) also announced the jackpots in all the draw games are growing. The Powerball jackpot for Monday, April 25 is $421 million. Tuesday’s jackpots are $31 million for the Mega Millions drawing and $278,000 for Mississippi Match 5.

MLC officials announced two new scratch-off games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, May 3, 2022.