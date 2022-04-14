GULFPORT Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who posed as a doctor in Biloxi has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for health care fraud.

U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel sentenced Douglas Christopher Gorman on Wednesday on a charge of providing false statements to illegally obtain health care payments, The Sun Herald reported. In addition, the judge ordered Gorman to serve three years of post-release supervision and pay restitution of just over $1.53 million, the newspaper reported.

When he pleaded guilty, Gorman admitted conspiring with others between January 2016 and March 2019 to provide fraudulent statements to Medicare for reimbursement for patient treatments and prescriptions. However, investigators learned Gorman had no medical license in Mississippi or elsewhere despite practicing as a doctor at Coast Neurology in Biloxi when the alleged crimes occurred.

According to court records, Medicare reimbursed the physician for the treatments and prescriptions because they thought Gorman was a licensed physician providing the care.