MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 48-year-old man is accused of killing his 66-year-old mother in their north Mississippi home.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Lee Wells allegedly killed his mother, Katherine Tipler, by blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators believe the killing happened around noon last Friday.

The two lived together at a home off Price Loop, off State Road 4 south of Holly Springs.

Authorities say after the woman was killed, Wells left the home. He was stopped and arrested for DUI, and went to jail.

When he got out of jail, they say he returned to the home, stole his mother’s debit card and car, and went somewhere in Memphis.

Tipler’s body was discovered by a relative on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities put out an alert for the mother’s car, and Wells was found and arrested Saturday by Olive Branch Police at the overpass bridge at Highway 305 and 302.

Wells, who has a criminal record for a previous manslaughter conviction, allegedly admitted to the crime, Marshall County authorities said. A motive has not been released.