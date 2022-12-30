HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Harrison County man is one of the four people who are missing after a helicopter crash that happened over the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, December 29.

The Sun Herald reported the crash happened about ten miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for the four people who were on the helicopter until about 8:30 p.m.

David Scarborough, 36, of the Lizana community, was one of the people involved in the crash. He worked for Island Operating Company based in the Lafayette area and had just received a promotion.

David and his wife, Lacy, lost their two-year-old son to a drowning in March. They are also expecting a second son in April.

According to the newspaper, the U.S. Coast Guard will begin a search soon for the bodies of the crash victims.