A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Centreville man pled guilty for his role in a large drug trafficking organization.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said Phillip Montgomery, 41, pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl on May 3 in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

Court record stated that in late 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted an investigation involving a large drug trafficking organization trafficking large quantities of fentanyl in Moss Point.

According to LaMarca, the investigation revealed that individuals were selling fentanyl that was brought to them by Montgomery. He said Montgomery admitted in court to bringing three kilograms of fentanyl into Jackson County and furnishing it to the individuals involved in the drug trafficking organization in Moss Point so that it could be sold.

Montgomery will be sentenced on August 3, 2023, and faces a minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the DEA.