NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Conehatta man pled guilty to abusive sexual contact with a child.

According to court documents, Dayleon Phillips, Sr., 35, engaged in sexual contact with a minor under the age of twelve. Court records showed the incident occurred in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19, 2024, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.