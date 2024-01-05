CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – An Indianola man was sentenced on Thursday, January 4 in Minnesota to serve more than a dozen years in prison.

Ladarius Snipes, 27, was sentenced for the armed robbery of a Backyard Burgers restaurant in Cleveland, Mississippi, and other gun crimes he committed in Minnesota.

According to court documents, Snipes previously pled guilty in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota to one count of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence pertaining to the armed robbery of the Backyard Burgers restaurant in Mississippi on August 7, 2021.

Prosecutors said Snipes further pled guilty to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and to possession of a stolen firearm, both arising in Minnesota.

A judge sentenced Snipes to serve a total of 155 months in prison, including 120 months in prison for the robbery of the Backyard Burgers and 35 months for the Minnesota firearms charges, which will be served consecutively. Upon release from prison, Snipes will be on supervised release for a period of five years.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Cleveland Police Department investigated the case.