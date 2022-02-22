JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA) announced the launch of the Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Sponsored.

The contest is open to all manufacturers in Mississippi and will crown a product as the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi.’

The contest began on Tuesday, February 22 and will run through Friday, April 8. The winner will be announced during a luncheon at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson on Wednesday, April 13.

Here is the contest timeline:

February 22 – March 11: Nomination Stage

Nomination Stage March 14 – March 18: Initial Round of Voting

Initial Round of Voting March 21 – March 25: Round of 16

Round of 16 March 28 – April 1: Round of 8

Round of 8 April 4 – April 8: Round of 4

Round of 4 April 13: Awards Luncheon

“I’m excited to announce the launch of the Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Sponsored by Hancock Whitney,” said MMA President & CEO John McKay. “We want to see submissions from all types of manufacturers. Whether a company creates heavy machinery, beverages, food products, or gadgets, we want to showcase the wide variety of products made right here in Mississippi.”

To nominate a product, go to msmakerschallenge.com and fill out the nomination form by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11. Voting will open for all nominated products at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14. The top 16 vote-getters will move on to a seeded bracket challenge, and each round will last one week.