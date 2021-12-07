Mississippi Match 5 jackpot increases to $107K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $107,000.

If there is no winner for the drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, December 9 drawing will be an estimated $123,000. If the jackpot is hit, the starting amount will be $50,000.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $122 million, while Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $291 million.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT 22 News, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.