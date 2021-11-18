Mississippi Match 5 jackpot jumps to $180K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing of the in-state Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $180,000.

If there is no winner for the drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, November 20 drawing is expected to be $200,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $74 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $205 million.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.