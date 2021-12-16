Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reaches $185K ahead of Thursday’s drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball, Mega Millions and Mississippi Match 5 all have big jackpots this week.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $353 million, while Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $160 million.

The jackpot for Thursday’s (12/16) drawing of the in-state Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $185,000. If there is no jackpot winner for the drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, December 18, drawing is anticipated to roll to an estimated $206,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

Here’s a reminder from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation: Players have until Thursday, December 30, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for following games:

Game #12—Mega Ca$h

Game #19—Solid Gold

Game #20—Mississippi Limited

Game #30—Cash to Go

Game #32—Bonus Crossword

Game #42—Double Match

Game #45—Holiday Treasures

Game #46—Holiday Cash

Game #50—Bingo

Game #56—Lucky Green Tripler

Five of the scratch-off games ending are eligible for the next 2nd Chance promotional drawing: Double Match, Holiday Treasures, Holiday Cash, Bingo and Lucky Green Tripler. The 2nd Chance promotional drawing for these games will occur on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Players have until Thursday, December 30, 2021, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify.

In observance of the holidays, the Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood will be closed Thursday, December 23; Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31.