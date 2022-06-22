COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – A lottery player won the Tuesday, June 21 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot that was worth $542,000.

The player purchased the winning ticket from the Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The winning numbers drawn were 02-16-22-28-31.

The jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000.

The drawing for Powerball is Wednesday, June 22, and the jackpot is $175.1 million. The Mega Millions drawing is Friday, June 24 with the jackpot being $173.6 million.