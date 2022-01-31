JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is eligible to receive $26,770,000 in federal funding to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells.

The Department of the Interior (DOI) announced $1.15 billion is available to states to create jobs cleaning up the wells across the country.

DOI leaders said the orphaned wells pollute surrounding areas, and millions of Americans live within one mile of them. They expect the funding to create union jobs, catalyze economic growth and reduce methane leaks.

Mississippi was one of the states to submit a Notice of Intent (NOI) to indicate interest in applying for a formula grant to fund the project. DOI will send out more information about applying in coming weeks.