JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – McDonald’s restaurants across Mississippi plan to hire 822 new employees from March 6–12.

“We look forward to welcoming some new faces to the McDonald’s family here in Mississippi and helping them take the next step in their careers,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Betsy Smith. “At the end of the day, McDonald’s is a people business. As local business owners, we work to invest in our people so they can grow, discover career opportunities or take the skills they learn here with us onto the next chapter in their career.”

McDonald’s employee benefits include paid time off, meal discounts and access to telehealth and employee assistance programs.

Job seekers can learn more by visiting McDonalds.com/careers to apply to a restaurant near them, or texting ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.