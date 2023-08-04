LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The owner of a medical marijuana business in North Mississippi was arrested on several drug charges.

On Monday, July 24, agents with Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) obtained a search warrant to search The Green Guys Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Saltillo.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the search on Friday, July 28. He said the owner of the business, Mark Anthony Cash, was found to be in possession of marijuana and alleged THC Edible Gummies not purchased through the State of Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program.

Cash was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Johnson said a search of Cash’s home was executed. He said investigators found numerous firearms, cash, and illegal drugs.

Mark Anthony Cash (Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

The owner of a medical marijuana business in North Mississippi was arrested on several drug charges. (Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities seized two pounds of non METRC Compliant Marijuana, 2.5 lbs. bags of alleged THC Gummies non METRC Compliant, four handguns and more than $2,000 in cash.

Cash was booked at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. His bond was set at $25,000.