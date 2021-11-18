Mississippi Mobile ID provides digital version of driver’s license

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced they have partnered with IDEMIA to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to people across the state.

Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license, which would allow neighbors to control their identity via a free app on their smartphone. Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, and neighbors can choose to continue to rely on a physical ID.

According to officials, Mississippi Mobile ID can be used as a legal form of identity verification anywhere in the state that neighbors would usually show their driver’s license. Their information would be secure and could only be accessed with their fingerprint or face ID.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to utilizing technology to enhance the quality of our residents’ lives. While Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, it is our belief that residents will find this new service to be convenient, secure, and private,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.

