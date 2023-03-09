MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects in a recent homicide in Pascagoula were arrested on I-10 in Mobile Thursday morning, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The MCSO and U.S. Border Patrol stopped a vehicle driven by Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez in which Jerbert Cotto was a passenger.

Both were interviewed and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail, according to MCSO.

The pair are suspects in the March 4 killing of Miguel Vasquez-Cruz, according to WLOX. They reported that two others were injured in the shooting at the corner of Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue. One of those victims was found at the site of the shooting, another was found at Regency Wood Apartments on Long Avenue.