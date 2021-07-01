Mississippi museums receive more than $210K to recover from pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC) awarded $212,500 to 14 different museums through its ARP Museum Relief Grant program to help recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The MHC’s ARP Museum Relief Grants provided up to $20,000 in operational support to museums that sustained significant economic losses due to the pandemic.

Funding for the ARP grants comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities. More information about these grants, including grant guidelines and application forms for the ARP Humanities Recovery Grants, can be found on the MHC website.

ARP Museum Relief Grants awarded: