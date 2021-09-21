Mississippi National Guard soldiers returning home after Hurricane Ida response

Spc. George Yarborough, a military police assigned to the 114th Military Police Company, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, stands guard at a security post in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, Sept. 6, 2021. Yarborough is part of the Mississippi Army National Guard’s Hurricane Ida Response in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana led by the 113th Military Police Company, Headquartered out of Brandon, Miss. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the next week, 250 members of the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) will return home from their clean-up and recovery mission in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

Soldiers from several units have been supporting Louisiana during the relief efforts. The Mississippi Guardsmen provided essential emergency relief efforts for debris removal, interagency communications, traffic control, security operations, aviation heavy-lift transportation capabilities, and logistical distribution of vital supplies including food and water to neighbors in Louisiana.

Leaders with MSNG are asking drivers to share the roadways with military convoys returning to home stations. The convoys travel at a slower pace and must maintain appropriate distancing between vehicles.