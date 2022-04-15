BRUCE, Miss. (WJTV) – A National Guard unit in Mississippi was the first to receive the Army’s newest and most advanced dump truck.

The Mississippi National Guard’s 289th Engineer Company in Bruce was the first to receive the M917A3 dump truck. The vehicle comes with a backup camera, blind spot detection, electronic windows, mirrors, a charging plug, comfortable seating and a heating dump bed. The heated bed allows soldiers to transport hot materials without solidifying. The M917A3 is sustainable and allows soldiers to accomplish missions more effectively and efficiently.

The new dump trucks are replacing the older A1 and A2 models that are currently in use. The new model was developed by the PEO CS&CSS in Detroit, Michigan and built by Mack Defense.

Sergeant Billy Ward, a heavy equipment operator with 289th Engineer Company, said he’s glad to have a vehicle that won’t break down. He added that the older models had many deficiencies that made it difficult to complete mission essential tasks.

“They’ve got good air in them, they seem to have good gadgets and features about them that I think will get some good, young soldiers to operate on them,” said Ward.