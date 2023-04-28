JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said Mississippi is one of the top five states in pedestrian deaths.

According to MDOT officials, not only are pedestrian deaths common, but there has been a 4% increase since 2019-2020, with nearly 18 people getting struck by a vehicle every day through the United States.

MDOT Public Information Officer Michael Flood said Mississippi has the third-highest pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 people.

“So, a lot of these take place overnight and, you know, during low visibility hours. They happen on all roads, interstates and local roads, as well. So, this is an issue that we all must be vigilant for no matter what roadway you’re on, be it a highway or a small city street, you know, there’s pedestrians, and we all must be vigilant, and pedestrians must be vigilant as well,” said Flood.

He said some common reasons for this happening is due to drivers who are distracted with their cell phones or eating. He added that pedestrians should never cross an interstate on foot because it is a dangerous environment.

“If it’s avoidable, I’m hoping that no driver will hit them. But if a pedestrian just jaywalking, just jump in front of cars, cars can’t stop when they on a road that’s going on. The speed limit is 60, 70 miles per hour. They can’t just stop because they’ll get rear ended. And unfortunately, they have to take the other route and sometimes the pedestrian can hit,” said Antonio Jones, a retired federal investigator.

MDOT officials said a person who has been hit by a vehicle traveling at 20 mph has a 90% survival rate, opposed to a 10% survival rate if the driver was traveling 40 mph.

“If you’re traveling on any street or road, use the sidewalk, if there’s one available. And if there’s not one available, it’s important to walk facing traffic. And if you’re doing that, it’s important to make eye contact with the drivers and just be predictable with your actions,” added Flood.