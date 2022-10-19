JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While October is known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, organizations also mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), on average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner.

Dr. Wendy Mahoney, executive director for the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said they’re working to educate more people about domestic violence.

“I believe domestic violence doesn’t get the attention, funding, nor resources that it truly deserves,” said Mahoney. “What’s important is to know where to go so that we can be knowledgeable and aware to better change it.”

Mahoney believes that many individuals suffer in silence and do not realize how harmful domestic violence is to an individual.

“We need to shine the light on it more and bring more awareness,” said Mahoney. “If we can highlight breast cancer, we can highlight domestic violence.”

According to the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there were 6,661 resources distributed to Mississippians in 2021.

