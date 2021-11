JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services P-EBT call center will begin additional hours of operation Tuesday, November 2.

The new call center hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you need more information about P-EBT, check out the website or call the P-EBT call center at 1-833-316-2423.