JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) has partnered with Tentrr to launch the Tentrr Pass – State Park Edition.
The passes will provide access to more than 200 Tentrr state park locations across the United States. The pass allows campers to buy a pass once a year and camp all year with no nightly cost or fees.
Those interested in a Tentrr Pass have two options:
- Tentrr Flex Pass is the ultimate version of the Tentrr Pass, offering full calendar year access!
- Tentrr Weekday Pass allows for camping Monday through Thursday.
The Mississippi State Park offer can be found only at www.mdwfp.com/Tentrr.
“The Tentrr Pass will support state park visitation. It’s a great new program for frequent campers from Tentrr” says Andre Hollis, Director of Park Operations for MDWFP.
Reservations are now available to book with sites starting at $75 per night. To make a reservation, visit www.mdwfp.com/parks-destinations or tenttr.com. Reservations can be made up to six months in advance.