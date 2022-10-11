When the weather is nice, camping in a screened tent is a great option for sleeping under the stars without the bugs bugging you.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) has partnered with Tentrr to launch the Tentrr Pass – State Park Edition.

The passes will provide access to more than 200 Tentrr state park locations across the United States. The pass allows campers to buy a pass once a year and camp all year with no nightly cost or fees.

Those interested in a Tentrr Pass have two options:

Tentrr Flex Pass is the ultimate version of the Tentrr Pass, offering full calendar year access!

Tentrr Weekday Pass allows for camping Monday through Thursday.

The Mississippi State Park offer can be found only at www.mdwfp.com/Tentrr.

“The Tentrr Pass will support state park visitation. It’s a great new program for frequent campers from Tentrr” says Andre Hollis, Director of Park Operations for MDWFP.

Reservations are now available to book with sites starting at $75 per night. To make a reservation, visit www.mdwfp.com/parks-destinations or tenttr.com. Reservations can be made up to six months in advance.