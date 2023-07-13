JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Secretary of State Michael Watson announced the Securities Division of the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office has joined a multi-state settlement with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

According to Watson, the firms will pay at least $8.2 million in refunds to clients and $4.2 million in penalties and costs to the states for charging unreasonable commissions on trades that harmed main street investors.

“We are committed to ensuring large brokerage firms protect all investors regardless of how big or small the transaction. I’m thankful for our team and how hard they work to protect the hard-earned money of all Mississippians,” Watson stated.

According to an investigation by state securities regulators, Raymond James charged unreasonable commissions on more than 270,000 equity transactions and trades nationwide over the past five years. Affected customers in states participating in the settlement will receive restitution of the excessive commissions plus interest.

Watson said Raymond James neither admits nor denies the findings and cooperated fully with the investigation.