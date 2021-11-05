Mississippi pharmaceutical company to pay $175K for violating Controlled Substances Act

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pharmaceutical Trade Services, Inc., an importer, distributor, and exporter of pharmaceuticals in Ocean Springs ,has agreed to pay $175,000 after violating the Controlled Substances Act.

“This settlement demonstrates our office’s continued commitment to combating the opioid epidemic on all fronts,” said Acting United States Attorney Darren LaMarca. “Part of our strategy is making sure that registered opioid handlers keep accurate records of these highly addictive and potentially dangerous drugs. All individuals and facilities, large or small, licensed to handle controlled substances are responsible for maintaining accurate records, and all will be held accountable for any failures.”

In addition to paying $175,000 to resolve the government’s allegations, Durbin USA has entered into a three-year Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which includes additional responsibilities regarding the handling of controlled substances. The MOA imposes compliance obligations beyond those contained in the applicable laws and regulations.