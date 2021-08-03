Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring

BRUCE, Mississippi (AP) — A law officer was killed in a highway crash one day after his retirement as a police chief, authorities said.

The wreck happened on a Calhoun County highway Monday morning, killing newly-retired Bruce Police Chief Tony Sockwell, WTVA-TV reported.

Sockwell, 59, was heading north when his pickup truck crossed the center line, ran off the highway and struck a tree, The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported. He died at the scene.

Sockwell had retired from the Bruce Police Department the day before the crash, Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope said.