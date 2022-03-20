OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Oxford Police Department has a new four-legged officer in its ranks.

K-9 Jocko, a 1-year-old black Labrador retriever, joins the department thanks to Oxford businessman Johnny Morgan, who donated the money towards a special project and Chief Jeff McCutchen ultimately went with a new K-9 for the department, The Oxford Eagle reported.

Along with purchasing the canine, the donation also covered the cost of a new Dodge Durango, all the equipment inside the K-9 patrol vehicle, the training costs associated with getting the handler trained, a DJI drone, and a handheld thermography camera.

“Mr. Morgan went above and beyond for the Oxford Police Department,” McCutchen said. “His generosity will help with the mission of OPD for years to come. We thank Mr. Morgan for his support of law enforcement and commitment to help us keep Oxford safe.”

Jocko is trained in narcotics detection, tracking and article searches. His handler is Officer Brandon Byrd.

The chief also asked that Byrd and two other officers be considered as contract agents for the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, which McCutchen said does not have any K-9s on their team.

“I feel that this will further enhance the working relationship and our mutual cooperation in proactively reducing the drug problem in and around our community,” McCutchen said in a letter to Capt. John Butts of the MBN.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the request Tuesday.