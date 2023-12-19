STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service said the state’s poultry took an estimated 23% loss in value in 2023. They said production was strong but the failure to meet the previous year’s record high prices was responsible for the hit.

Poultry generated an estimated $3.1 billion to Mississippi agriculture in 2023, down from the $3.9 billion generated in 2022. Eggs had the larger decline, dropping 30% to $202 million, while broilers dropped 22% to $2.9 billion.

With this farm gate value, poultry retains its top spot in Mississippi agriculture, above soybeans at $1.6 billion and forestry at $1.5 billion. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release final ag values in April 2024.

Josh Maples, agricultural economist with the MSU Extension Service, said the decreased value does not mean 2023 was a bad year.

“For context, the 2023 poultry value of production is 17.5 percent higher than the 2021 value of production,” Maples said. “The current USDA forecast for broiler prices is to be a little more stable and similar in 2024 as they have been in 2023.”

The state is 13th nationally in egg production, and 2023’s decrease in egg value was also caused by exceptionally high egg prices in 2022.

Jonathan Moon, Extension poultry specialist, said disease battles caused a performance loss. The industry had an ongoing battle with highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, but also infectious laryngotracheitis, or ILT. ILT is a highly contagious respiratory virus that affects mature chickens and pheasants, and the best method of preventing the spread is through good biosecurity practices and proper vaccinations.