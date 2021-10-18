Mississippi Power announces broadband partnership with East Mississippi Connect

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Power and East Mississippi Connect have reached an agreement to expand rural broadband access in underserved areas of Lauderdale and Kemper counties.

East Mississippi Connect has agreed to lease dark fiber along Mississippi Power’s transmission lines that run through Kemper and Lauderdale counties to improve rural internet access.

According to Mississippi Power officials, this is the first agreement reached by the company to lease its dark fiber since a broadband bill (SB 2798) was passed by the Mississippi Legislature and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves earlier this year. The bill allows Mississippi Power to lease its fiber to a third-party internet provider.

“We appreciate the leadership of Gov. Reeves, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman, Speaker Phillip Gunn, and the Mississippi Public Service Commission. The efforts of House Public Utilities Chairman Scott Bounds and Senate Energy Committee Chairman Joel Carter to pass this legislation should also be commended,” Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson said. “Partnering with East Mississippi Connect means more Mississippians will have access to better, faster internet service. This is a true win-win.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Mississippi Power to expand our opportunity of reaching an even greater number of rural communities with access to high-speed fiber internet,” East Mississippi Electric Power Association Chief Executive Officer Randy Carroll said.