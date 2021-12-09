Mississippi Power rates to increase to replenish storm damage funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) signed off on a rate increase for Mississippi Power on Tuesday, December 7.
Pine Belt News reported the increase was approved so the company can replenish its funds for restoring its infrastructure after storm damage. The company’s goal is to increase its reserve to $75 million.
The exact rate increase amount will vary. The rate increase is expected to create $8.25 million in revenue.
In the same meeting on Tuesday, the PSC approved Entergy’s request to upgrade its transmission infrastructure in Franklin County.