STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi producers are expecting to plant more cotton and soybeans in 2022.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service, a branch of the United States Department of Agriculture, conducted nationwide surveys with farm operators to collect data on planting intentions for the upcoming season. The report estimates how many acres of soybeans, cotton, corn, rice and peanuts that producers plant to plant.

The following data was reported from Mississippi producers:

Cotton – Up 11%, 500,000 intended acres

– Up 11%, 500,000 intended acres Soybeans – Up 6%, 2,350,000 intended acres

– Up 6%, 2,350,000 intended acres Corn – Down 16%, 610,000 intended acres

– Down 16%, 610,000 intended acres Rice – Down 5%, 100,000 intended acres

– Down 5%, 100,000 intended acres Hay – Down 2%, 610,000 intended acres

The intended acreage of corn dropped. Corn Specialist Erik Larson with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service said the increase in intended acreage for cotton and soybeans took some acreage from corn.

Courtesy: MSU Extension Service

The total principle acreage in Mississippi was up 1% from 2021. Extension Service experts said the main change was in the crop mix.