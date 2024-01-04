JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the recent accidental shooting death of a teenager from Ocean Springs, an increased focus on the firearm and accidental death rate returns to the state that ranks high in both categories.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mississippi had the highest per capita firearm mortality rate in the U.S. at 33.9 deaths per 100,000 people. In 2021, 962 Mississippians died because of guns. Mississippi’s accidental deaths in 2021 totaled 2,423, or 81.2 per 100,000 people. That is the 10th highest rate nationally. According to the CDC, it was the 4th overall leading cause of death in Mississippi.

To help reduce both types of death while hunting, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks (MDWFP) has programs to keep hunters safe.

Mississippi’s hunter education program

Since the 1950s, formal hunter-safety programs dramatically reduced the number of hunting and firearms-related accidents. In Mississippi, the hunter-education efforts have reduced firearms accidents and saved lives. Anyone born after January 1, 1972, must complete the hunter education course before purchasing a Mississippi hunting license.

The Hunter Education program is designed to do the following:

Reduce hunting and tree stand accidents

Teach hunter ethics and responsibility

Promote wildlife conservation

Teach firearm safety

The hunter education course includes 10 hours of instruction. To obtain hunter education certification, students must be at least 10 years old, attend all classroom hours and pass the written exam.

There are in-person classes that occur across the state regularly. Online classes are also available. Course contents include information on gun handling, firearms, water safety, first aid, wildlife management and more.

General safety tips

The Mayo Clinic has some safety tips for experienced and novice hunters alike.

Watch for heart attack warning signs Hunters unaccustomed to the strenuous tasks involved with hunting should take several breaks to rest. Know that falls tend to be the most common cause of injuries Falls often happen when a hunter is up a tree and startled by animals there. Pay attention to your surroundings at all times. Always check equipment and stands, and use safety belts to prevent falls Avoid permanent tree stands, as they are more likely to deteriorate. The average fall from a tree stand is about 15 feet. Injuries suffered from those heights can cause broken bones, paralysis or death. Avoid alcohol Hunters are more susceptible to injuries, including frostbite and hypothermia, if they’ve been drinking. Let family members know where you’ll be hunting, and take two-way radios or loud whistles along in case help is needed A surprisingly large number of hunting accidents involve family members and friends who have gone out together, but they do not remember or know where their party has gone. Learn some basic first aid before heading into the woods Basic first aid that you should know includes how to administer hands-only CPR, which consists of chest compressions, should a hunting partner have a heart attack.

Firearm tips

Treat every firearm as if it is loaded Never assume a firearm is unloaded. Place your finger on the trigger only when you’re ready to shoot. Always control the muzzle Keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction, and remember that whatever the muzzle points at are in the crosshairs. Don’t overlook the possibility of a ricochet. Be sure of your target You’re responsible for knowing what’s in front of your target, near your target and beyond your target. If you aren’t certain about any of the three, don’t take the shot. Wear protective gear Hunters’ eyes and ears are vulnerable to several potential hazards while hunting, so it’s important to protect them. Firearms create a high-decibel sound that can damage hearing. The firearm also discharges small particles of the projectile, burning gas and other residue that can damage your eyes. Always wear safety glasses and ear protection. Don’t forget the blaze orange Blaze orange has made hunting safer. Spotting a hunter wearing camouflage is hard, but wearing blaze orange makes you visible to others hunting in the area.