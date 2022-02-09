JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing in March 2022 on its new net metering rule. The Northside Sun reported the date was moved from February 8 to March 1.

The commission plans to finalize its new rule before the hearing.

On Tuesday, the PSC voted to conduct a hearing in a dispute between Airus and AT&T over payments for use of local interconnection facilities that are shared between the two networks.

The PSC also voted for Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley to hold separate hearings on the Marshall County Water Association and the Mt. Comfort Water Association, which seek to expand their service areas.

The hearing on March 1 will allow the PSC to hear testimony and comments on its new metering rule.