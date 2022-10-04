JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) in a bipartisan vote approved amendments to the former Net Metering and Interconnection Rules, now referred to as the “Mississippi Distributed Generation Rules.”

“The amended Rules will provide Mississippi customers of investor-owned utilities with the option to invest in their own ability to self-supply and interconnect with the grid, increasing sustainable energy adoption,” Commissioner Brent Bailey said. “The Rules also make Mississippi open to business for clean energy technology developers, manufacturers, and installers, which will create countless good paying jobs in the industry. These Rules not only drive economic growth but will also have a positive impact within our school districts. We have seen substantial support from our school districts across the Central District as they recognize the positive impact this can have on their budgets.”

The order also sets forth provisions instructing the utilities to make separate filings for the approval of Solar-for-Schools programs and up-front incentives for distributed generation systems. Eight-five school districts are eligible to participate.