Mississippi Public Broadcasting announces first Student Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) announced its first MPB Student Council. The council consist of a group of eight middle and high school students from across the state. The students will have the opportunity to gain sight from MPB on college and career readiness as well as be a representative for their peers and also MPB.
Representatives of MPB Student Council can earn community service hours for participation. Their one-year terms begin each September. However, a student can decide to stay with the council for multiple years. New students will be selected annually through an application process.
The following students were chosen for the inaugural MPB Student Council:
- Corinne Allen – Eighth grade, Simpson Central School, Simpson County School District
- Jenna Dent – Tenth grade, Madison Central High School, Madison County School District
- Jack Durr – Eighth grade, Pearl Junior High School, Pearl Public School District
- Deon Harrington – Eighth grade, Batesville Jr. High School, North Panola School District
- Kayla Latiker – Eleventh grade, Lanier High School, Jackson Public School District
- Jessie Mead – Twelfth grade, Hernando High School, Desoto County School District
- Kaylen Woodard – Eighth grade, Simpson Central School, Simpson County School District
- Myles Williams – Twelfth grade, Brandon High School, Rankin County School District