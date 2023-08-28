JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is doing a good job of living out its nickname as the Hospitality State, according to research from a popular moving website.

HigherAHelper.com, which helps Americans move in and out of their homes, points to Mississippi having roughly 48 refugees per 10,000 residents, the third highest rate of natural disaster refugees in the country.

No one storm has caused displacement which compares to Hurricane Katrina. As a result of that storm, over 1 million people were forced to leave their homes. In 2022, natural disasters displaced over 3,000,000 people. 1.9% of Mississippians have been displaced in the last year, a greater rate than states like Texas and most of the South. It equals states like Maryland and California.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 18% -or roughly 1 in 5 people- will not return if displaced by typical natural disasters. Below are the permanent displacement rates among common natural disasters.

Hurricanes: 10%

Fires: 45%

Floods: 13%

Tornadoes: 24%

According to research HigherAHelper.com cited from the Census Bureau, hurricanes and Tornadoes alone are responsible for over half of natural disaster displacements in the U.S. Flooding and wildfires each account for roughly a quarter of all displacements.

To prepare for the worst mother nature has to offer in Mississippi, view the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s preparedness guide available online. It provides tips to prepare for, hunker down and remain safe after a hurricane or natural disaster.