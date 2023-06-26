JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to data from WalletHub.com, Mississippi is a decent state to take a road trip to.

The Magnolia State ranks 31st nationally to do so. WalletHub rated states mainly on cost, safety, and activities within each state. Mississippi ranked 2nd for cost, 44th for safety, and 40th for activities. Nine of the 10 cheapest states (Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee) to go on a road trip to are Southern states. Five of the 10 least safe states (Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas, and South Carolina) are in the South.

Mississippi’s average gas price, which is the lowest in the nation, contributes to its overall appeal. According to data from Forbes.com, the average price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi is $2.99 a gallon. On average, Washington State’s $4.98 a gallon is the country’s most expensive.

Another element that makes Mississippi attractive in WalletHub’s research is having the lowest daily price for camping on average at $36.86. The highest is in California at $129.19.

Other metrics WalletHub’s researchers used to determine each state’s placement included access to scenic byways, percentage of uninsured drivers, and traffic congestion. According to data from autoinsurance.com, Mississippi has the highest rate of uninsured drivers in the United States, as nearly three in 10 drivers are uninsured.